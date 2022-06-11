UFC 275: How did Jiri Prochazka do in his last fight?

UFC 275 will come from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. The main event will be Glover Teixeira defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against No. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka. The five-card main event will be shown on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m.

Prochazka (28-3-1) only has two fights in the UFC. He earned a second-round knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 on July 12, 2020 and in his second fight Prochazka took on former light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes to headline Fight Night on May 1, 2021 at the UFC Apex.

Prochazka came in as a slight -125 betting favorite and with a nine-fight knockout streak. Both fighters decided to compete the majority of the bout from standup. Reyes landed the big punch, a left hook, but Prochazka answered with a right cross that nearly sent Reyes across the cage. Reyes went for a takedown, but Prochazka quickly popped up from the ground and landed some huge strikes with his hands and feet. Reyes landed some good punches on the counter, but Prochazka, a former heavyweight, seemed to walk through the shots. The final two minutes of the first round were Prochazka keeping Reyes up against the cage where he could land hard strikes. He eventually broke Reyes’ nose and closed with a huge combination.

Reyes came out battling in the second round and landed some nice body kicks on Prochazka. He continued to have success early in the second round and knocked Prochazka to a knee. But the Czech fighter battled back with relentless pressure, landing front kicks and successfully walking Reyes down. Reyes hurt Prochazka with a beautiful left and tried to submit him with a guillotine choke. Prochazka, however, escaped the choke and got top control. The fight got off the ground, but Prochazka exploded with punches and landed a beautiful spinning elbow that knocked Reyes cold.

WATCH: Jiri Prochazka scores the third spinning elbow KO in UFC history vs. Dominick Reyes at #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/8aVMdaJ0wa — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) May 2, 2021

Despite his inexperience inside the octagon, Prochazka will be a -200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira, the champion, will be a betting underdog. He is coming in at +170.

