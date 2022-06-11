UFC 275: How did Valentina Shevchenko do in her last fight?

UFC 275 will have a five-fight main card with a scheduled main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. The event will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Shevchenko (22-3) will be making the seventh defense of the title she’s held since beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk on December 8, 2018. Santos (19-1) is the No. 4 ranked women in the division. Shevchenko is a massive favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, betting at -630. Santos is a +450 underdog.

“Bullet” defeated Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021 in a successful defense of her title. The champion was a ridiculous -1600 favorite going into the fight and completely overmatched Murphy for three-plus rounds before ending the fight with a TKO at 4:00 in the fourth round. Shevchenko later said it was a near-perfect performance.



Undisputed champion



Valentina Shevchenko defeats Lauren Murphy via TKO to retain her women’s flyweight title



(via @ufc)

pic.twitter.com/I7tcqb6N2s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.