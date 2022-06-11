UFC 275: How did Taila Santos do in her last fight?

UFC 275 will have a five-fight main card with a scheduled main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. The event will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Shevchenko (22-3) will be making the seventh defense of the title she’s held since beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk on December 8, 2018. Santos (19-1) is the No. 4 ranked woman in the division. Shevchenko is a massive favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, betting at -630. Santos is a +450 underdog.

Santos lost in her UFC debut to Mara Romero Borella on February 2, 2019, but had a three-fight win streak going into her last match against Scotland’s Joanne Wood at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate.

Joanne Wood makes the walk tomorrow in the hope of jumping back into the win column



Can she defeat Brazilian Talia Santos?



pic.twitter.com/2jTkzVCWBa — Overtime Heroics MMA (@OTHeroicsMMA) November 19, 2021

Santos needed an impressive victory to create some buzz for her career and did just that with a first-round win by submitting Wood with a rear-naked choke. The win earned her a title shot against arguably the best female MMA fighter in the world.

