NASCAR qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma California and the Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2.

The Sonoma Raceway will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.

The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list