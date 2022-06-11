 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday, June 11 at Sonoma Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 BuschLightPolite Ford, Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma California and the Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2.

The Sonoma Raceway will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.

The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Scott Heckert 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

