NASCAR qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma California and the Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2.
The Sonoma Raceway will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.
The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350
Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App
Entry list
2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Joey Hand
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|35
|Scott Heckert
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99