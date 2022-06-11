NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the NASCAR Cup Series for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12th at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The Sonoma Raceway is unique to the Cup Series schedule in that it is a road course that has 12 total turns. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.

The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +500. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+700), Ryan Blaney (+700), Martin Truex Jr. (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position. Larson won the 2021 version of this race and is no stranger to success at the Sonoma Raceway.

Starting lineup