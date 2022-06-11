Which teams advanced to 2022 Stanley Cup Final?

The Tampa Bay Lightning will defend their title and go for a third straight championship when they face the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The series is set to begin on Wednesday, June 15 with Game 1 in Denver.

The Bolts defeated the New York Rangers in the Conference Final en route to their third straight Cup Final appearance. Tampa Bay had trailed 2-0 in the series before winning four straight to advance.

The Avalanche knocked off the Edmonton Oilers relatively easy in the Western Conference Final in four games. Colorado did lose C Nazem Kadri in the process. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is also a bit banged up but is expected to be ready for the series.

Here’s a list of the teams who advanced to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and how they got here.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay lightning

First round: Defeated Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games

Second round: Defeated Florida Panthers in four games

Conference final: Defeated New York Rangers in six games

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche

First round: Defeated Nashville Predators in four games

Second round: Defeated St. Louis Blues in six games

Conference final: Defeated Edmonton Oilers in four games