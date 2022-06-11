How many Stanley Cup championships do the Lightning have?

The Tampa Bay Lightning will defend their back-to-back titles and look for a third straight in 2022. The Bolts knocked off the New York Rangers in six games and will face the No. 1 seed Colorado Avalanche in the Cup Final this time around. Let’s go over the history of the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final and how many championships they’ve won.

How many Stanley Cup Finals have the Lightning won?

Answer: 3

The Lightning have won the Cup three times. Their first title came back in 2004, prior to the lockout in 2005. The Lightning defeated the Calgary Flames in seven games. John Tortorella was the Lightning coach and the team was led by Vincent Lecavalier, Martin St. Louis, Brad Richards and captain Dave Andreychuk.

The latest Lightning championships you’re probably a bit more familiar with, coming in the past two seasons. Jon Cooper has led those teams along with Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Hedman and Vasilevskiy have won the Conn Smythe trophy for the Bolts the past two seasons. If the Lightning can pull off a third straight title, it would be the franchise’s fourth championship.