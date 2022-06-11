Full undercard for Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois heavyweight title fight

Don King Promotions is hosting a notable, albeit slightly secondary heavyweight title bout in a PPV on Saturday, June 11. The card will feature eight total bouts and it is topped by Trevor Bryan defending his WBA regular heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois.

The event will air on Fite.tv at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami. It’s available for purchase for $29.99. Along with the main event, there will be two other title fights on the card. Johnnie Langston will face Isaiah Thompson for the NABA cruiserweight title while Travis Castellon will defend his NABA welterweight title against Tre’Sean Wiggins.

The 32-year-old Bryan won the interim title against BJ Flores in August of 2018 by third-round TKO. He was inactive until 2021 when he returned to claim the WBA regular title from Bermane Stiverne via 11th round TKO. He faces a 17-1 Dubois who has been working his way back from a November 2020 loss to Joe Joyce. Since then, he claimed the WBA’s interim title with a second round knockout of Bogdan Dinu.

Dubois is a sizable -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. A Dubois stoppage is the heavily favored winning method at -550. Tyson Fury and Oleksandyr Usyk hold the real belts in the division, but any major organization heavyweight title still carries some cache.

Full Card for Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois