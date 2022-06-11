What time will Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois fight start on Saturday, June 11

The Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida will host a heavyweight title PPV on Saturday, June 11th. The eight-bout card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and is available for $29.99 at Fite.tv. The main event will feature Trevor Bryan defending his WBA regular heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to start at 11 p.m. ET, although that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the champions of the heavyweight division, but Bryan gets a little shine as the WBA’s “regular” titleholder. Neither of these fighters is in the conversation for best heavyweights in the division, but they can continue sliding along with what is effectively a secondary title and try and eventually score a pay-day against one of the big names.

Bryan is 22-0 and has held the regular title since January 2021. However, he is a sizable underdog to the 17-1 Dubois. Bryan is +850 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Dubois is -1600.

Dubois enters with a 17-1 record and has rebounded well from his first career loss. After his November 2020 fight against Joe Joyce was stopped in the 10th round, Dubois has rebounded with consecutive stoppages, in the second round against Bogdan Dinu for the WBA interim title and then in the first round against Joe Cusumano last August.

Full Card