Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois live stream: How to watch heavyweight title bout via live online stream

Don King Promotions will hold its next boxing PPV on Saturday, June 11th. The card will feature eight total bouts with the main event consisting of a sneaky big heavyweight fight. Trevor Bryan will defend his undefeated 22-0 record as well as his WBA regular heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois.

The Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida will host the stacked card. It is available for purchase on Fite.tv and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected to get started early in the 11 p.m. hour.

In the main event, Bryan is putting his title and his undefeated 22-0 record on the line. He has been the heavyweight champ since August of 2018 when he won the interim title against BJ Flores. He won the vacant WBA heavyweight championship over Bermane Stiverne by 11th round TKO. This will be Bryan’s second title defense with his first being a split decision victory over Jonathan Guidry in January of this year.

Dubois enters with a 17-1 record. He suffered the first loss of his career in November of 2020 to Joe Joyce. The fight was stopped after Joyce hit him with a jab to a badly swollen eye in the 10th-round. Dubois has responded with back-to-back wins including his last victory on short notice. He defeated Joe Cusumano with an overhand right in the first round in August of 2021 on only two months notice. Dubois’ last two victories have been from that strong overhand right so look for him to lean on it in this match. Of the 17 victories in his career, Dubois has won 16 of them by knockout.

Full Card for Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois