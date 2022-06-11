Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Don King Promotions will hold a boxing PPV on Saturday, June 11th. The card will feature eight total bouts with the main event consisting of a huge heavyweight fight. Trevor Bryan will defend his undefeated 22-0 record as well as his WBA regular heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois.

The Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida will host the event. It will air on Fite.tv, will start at 8 p.m. ET and is available for purchase for $29.99. Along with the main event, there will be two other title fights on the card. Johnnie Langston will face Isaiah Thompson for the NABA cruiserweight title while Travis Castellon will defend his NABA welterweight title against Tre’Sean Wiggins.

The 17-1 Dubois is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the 22-0 Bryan is a +850 underdog even though he holds the belt. Below is a list of full pre-fight odds. We’ll be providing full round-by-round results throughout the 12-round bout.

Moneyline

Bryan: +750

Dubois: -1400

Total Rounds

Over 3.5: -110

Under 3.5: -110

To go the Distance

Yes: +450

No: -800

Fight Outcome

Bryan by Decision or Technical Decision: +2000

Bryan by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Draw: +2500

Dubois by Decision or Technical Decision: +500

Dubois by KO, TKO or DQ: -550

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois round-by-round results

