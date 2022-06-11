Daniel Dubois knocks out Trevor Bryan: Who will new heavyweight champ fight next?

The heavyweight division has a new champion in the mix as Daniel Dubois took care of business Saturday evening in Miami. Dubois knocked out WBA “regular” champion Trevor Bryan in the fourth round of their bout on FITE.tv. The new champ dominated the first three rounds as a heavy favorite before finishing off Bryan.

The win improves Dubois to 18-1 and continues to wash away the sting of his upset loss to Joe Joyce. The loss could have derailed Dubois, but he appears to be back on track and working his way into the title mix.

Dubois now holds a version of the heavyweight title from a major sanctioning body, but it’s still a secondary belt in the division. Tyson Fury holds the WBC and The Ring titles while Oleksandr Usyk holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. Usyk is fighting a rematch against Anthony Joshua on July 23, while Fury’s future is unclear after his sixth round TKO of Dillian Whyte this past April.

All that leaves Dubois looking to figure out what’s next. It’s possible we see him fight a rematch against Joyce to avenge his one loss. He likely won’t be getting a bout with Usyk or Fury next, but there are several notable names that would challenge him and give his record a boost. Beyond Joyce, he could fight Frank Sanchez, Filip Hrgoviv, Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte, or Joseph Parker. Deontay Wilder’s future is unclear but if he turns into a gatekeeper in the division, maybe that’s a fight that happens. Regardless, Dubois will want to step things up now that he’s handled his business against Bryant.

Here’s a look at Dubois finishing off Bryan on Saturday in the fourth round.