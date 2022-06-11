Full undercard for Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly super middleweight fight

Super middleweight’s Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and Jimmy Kelly (26-2) will headline a DAZN card on Saturday, June 11. The top three matches from the card at Anaheim Honda Center in Anaheim, California will be shown on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for Munguia and Kelly to get underway at around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Munguia is one of the top fighters in his weight class and he’s continued to prove why. While he has won by knockout a ton, Munguia has also proven he can go the distance. He’s coming off an impressive third round knockout against D’Mitrius Ballard. Jimmy Kelly is coming off a major upset over Kanat Islam. Kelly has had a decent career, but he’ll need to come with something different if he wants to take down Munguia.

Munguia is a heavy favorite to win Saturday night’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into fight night, his odds to win are installed at -5000, while Kelly’s odds sit at +1400.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly