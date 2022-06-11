 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly super middleweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Jaime Munguia faces Jimmy Kelly in a super middleweight title bout on Saturday, June 11.

By BenHall1
new
Jaime Munguia, in red corner gloves, fights Kamil Szeremeta. Munguia retained his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship after Szeremeta is unable to answer the 7th round at the Don Haskins Center Omar Ornelas/USA Today Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Super middleweight’s Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and Jimmy Kelly (26-2) will headline a DAZN card on Saturday, June 11. The top three matches from the card at Anaheim Honda Center in Anaheim, California will be shown on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for Munguia and Kelly to get underway at around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Munguia is one of the top fighters in his weight class and he’s continued to prove why. While he has won by knockout a ton, Munguia has also proven he can go the distance. He’s coming off an impressive third round knockout against D’Mitrius Ballard. Jimmy Kelly is coming off a major upset over Kanat Islam. Kelly has had a decent career, but he’ll need to come with something different if he wants to take down Munguia.

Munguia is a heavy favorite to win Saturday night’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into fight night, his odds to win are installed at -5000, while Kelly’s odds sit at +1400.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly

  • Main event: Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly, super middleweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez, lightweight
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos, minimumweight title
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, junior middleweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, super lightweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, junior middleweight

