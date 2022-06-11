What time will Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly fight start on Saturday, June 11

Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and Jimmy Kelly (26-2) will headline a DAZN card on Saturday, June 11 in a 165-pound catchweight bout. Munguia is a heavy favorite to win Saturday night’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into fight night, his odds to win are installed at -5000, while Kelly’s odds sit at +1400.

The top three matches from the card at Anaheim Honda Center in Anaheim, California will be shown on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for Munguia and Kelly to get underway at around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Munguia has been a solid fighter in the middleweight division the past two years and is moving up in weight for this bout. He is 39-0 with 31 knockouts. Kelly is 26-2 with 10 knockouts off a majority decision upset of Kanat Islam in February. He claimed the WBO Global middleweight belt with that win.

Full Card