What time will Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly fight start on Saturday, June 11

Jaime Munguia and Jimmy Kelly are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, June 11 in a super middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By BenHall1
Jaime Munguia, in red corner gloves, fights Kamil Szeremeta. Munguia retained his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship after Szeremeta is unable to answer the 7th round at the Don Haskins Center Omar Ornelas/USA Today Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and Jimmy Kelly (26-2) will headline a DAZN card on Saturday, June 11 in a 165-pound catchweight bout. Munguia is a heavy favorite to win Saturday night’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into fight night, his odds to win are installed at -5000, while Kelly’s odds sit at +1400.

The top three matches from the card at Anaheim Honda Center in Anaheim, California will be shown on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for Munguia and Kelly to get underway at around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Munguia has been a solid fighter in the middleweight division the past two years and is moving up in weight for this bout. He is 39-0 with 31 knockouts. Kelly is 26-2 with 10 knockouts off a majority decision upset of Kanat Islam in February. He claimed the WBO Global middleweight belt with that win.

Full Card

  • Main event: Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly, super middleweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez, lightweight
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos, minimumweight title
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, junior middleweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores, super lightweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman, junior middleweight

