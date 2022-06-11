Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly live stream: How to watch super middleweight bout via live online stream

Super middleweight Jaime Munguia will look to remain unbeaten tonight when going 12 rounds with Jimmy Kelly at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The fight will be streamed on DAZN and ring walks are expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Munguia (39-0) is seeking to extend his unbeaten streak to 40 victories as he looks to move up the ranks of the junior middleweight division. He last fought in February, TKO’ing D’Mitrius Ballard in three rounds.

Kelly (26-2) is seeking to extend his win streak to four with a win at the Honda Center tonight. He also last fought in February, defeating Kanat Islam by majority decision to capture the WBO Global Middleweight Championship.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly