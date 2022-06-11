Full undercard for Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo super middleweight fight

The super middleweight division will top a nine-bout card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday evening. Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga puts his WBO-NABO title on the line when he faces Alexis Angulo. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Berlanga is 19-0 with 16 knockouts, but his last three fights have all gone the distance. Angulo is 27-2 and notably lost an August 2020 fight to WBC champ David Benavidez. Berlanga is the favorite with -275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Angulo is a +220 underdog.

DraftKings is also offering odds on the last two bouts before the main event. 15-1 Carlos Caraballo is a -270 favorite over 11-0 Victor Santillan in a junior featherweight bout. In the final bout on the undercard, 15-0 Henry Lebron is a heavy -180 favorite against 18-3-1 Luis Lebron in a junior lightweight title bout.

Full Card for Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Agulo