Full undercard for Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo super middleweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Edgar Berlanga faces Roamer Alexis Angulo in a super middleweight bout on Saturday, June 11.

By TeddyRicketson
Edgar Berlanga (L) and Alexis Angulo (R) face-off during the press conference ahead of the NABO super middleweight Championship fight, at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The super middleweight division will top a nine-bout card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday evening. Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga puts his WBO-NABO title on the line when he faces Alexis Angulo. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Berlanga is 19-0 with 16 knockouts, but his last three fights have all gone the distance. Angulo is 27-2 and notably lost an August 2020 fight to WBC champ David Benavidez. Berlanga is the favorite with -275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Angulo is a +220 underdog.

DraftKings is also offering odds on the last two bouts before the main event. 15-1 Carlos Caraballo is a -270 favorite over 11-0 Victor Santillan in a junior featherweight bout. In the final bout on the undercard, 15-0 Henry Lebron is a heavy -180 favorite against 18-3-1 Luis Lebron in a junior lightweight title bout.

Full Card for Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Agulo

  • Main event: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, WBO Latino junior lightweight title
  • Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger, 8 rounds junior welterweight
  • Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Frevian Gonzalez vs. Rufugio Montellano, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga-Hinz, 4 rounds, flyweight

