Full undercard for Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo super middleweight fight

The super middleweight division will top a nine-bout card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday evening. Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga puts his WBO-NABO title on the line when he faces Alexis Angulo. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Berlanga is 19-0 with 16 knockouts, but his last three fights have all gone the distance. Angulo is 27-2 and notably lost an August 2020 fight to WBC champ David Benavidez. Berlanga is the favorite with -275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Angulo is a +220 underdog.
DraftKings is also offering odds on the last two bouts before the main event. 15-1 Carlos Caraballo is a -270 favorite over 11-0 Victor Santillan in a junior featherweight bout. In the final bout on the undercard, 15-0 Henry Lebron is a heavy -180 favorite against 18-3-1 Luis Lebron in a junior lightweight title bout.
Full Card for Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Agulo
- Main event: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, WBO Latino junior lightweight title
- Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger, 8 rounds junior welterweight
- Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Frevian Gonzalez vs. Rufugio Montellano, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
- Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga-Hinz, 4 rounds, flyweight