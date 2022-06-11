What time will Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo fight start on Saturday, June 11

Top Rank Boxing will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 11th. The night will get started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+ and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York hosting the event. There is a nine-bout card that will lead up to a super middleweight fight between Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo. Berlanga and Angulo are expected to make their way to the ring at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

Berlanga puts his undefeated 19-0 record on the line in this fight. ‘The Chosen One’ has 16 wins by knockout. His last three fights, though, have gone the distance with three unanimous decisions in a row. Berlanga was victorious over Steve Rolls in his last fight this past March. The vast majority of Berlanga’s knockouts have come in the first round and he is among the best at ending fights early He is the favorite to win this fight with -275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Angulo enters with a 27-2 record and has been away from the ring for a year. He suffered the second loss of his career against David Benavidez in the 10th round of their bout in August 2020. Angulo was able to rebound with a win against Carlos Galavan in June 2021. Galavan retired at the end of the fifth round notching the early win for Angulo. This is his first fight in a year and is the narrow underdog with +220 odds.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Berlanga: -275

Angulo: +220

Total Rounds

Over 8.5: -175

Under 8.5: +145

To go the Distance:

Yes: -135

No: +100

Winning Method:

Berlanga by Decision or Technical Decision: +130

Berlanga by KO, TKO or DQ: +185

Draw: +1800

Angulo by Decision or Technical Decision: +600

Angulo by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Full Card