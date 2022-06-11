 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Agulo live stream: How to watch super middleweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, June 11 as Edgar Berlanga battles Roamer Alexis Angulo. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By TeddyRicketson
Edgar Berlanga (L) and Alexis Angulo (R) face-off during the press conference ahead of the NABO super middleweight Championship fight, at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 09, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Top Rank Boxing will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 11th. The night will get started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+ and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York hosting the event. There is a nine-bout card that will lead up to a super middleweight fight between Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo.

Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga enters this fight with an undefeated 19-0 record with 16 wins by knockout. His last three fights, though, have gone the distance with three unanimous decisions in a row. Berlanga was victorious over Steve Rolls in his last fight this past March. Angulo enters with a 27-2 record and has been away from the ring for a year. He suffered the second loss of his career against David Benavidez in the 10th round of their bout in August 2020. Angulo was able to rebound with a win against Carlos Galavan in June 2021.

The vast majority of Berlanga’s knockouts have come in the first round and you can currently get him at +185 to end this fight via stoppage DraftKings Sportsbook. Berlanga is -275 to win the bout while Agulo is +220.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Berlanga: -275
Angulo: +220

Total Rounds

Over 8.5: -175
Under 8.5: +145

To go the Distance:

Yes: -135
No: +100

Winning Method:

Berlanga by Decision or Technical Decision: +130
Berlanga by KO, TKO or DQ: +185
Draw: +1800
Angulo by Decision or Technical Decision: +600
Angulo by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Full Card

  • Main event: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron, 8 rounds, WBO Latino junior lightweight title
  • Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger, 8 rounds junior welterweight
  • Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Frevian Gonzalez vs. Rufugio Montellano, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga-Hinz, 4 rounds, flyweight

