Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Agulo live stream: How to watch super middleweight bout via live online stream

Top Rank Boxing will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 11th. The night will get started at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+ and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York hosting the event. There is a nine-bout card that will lead up to a super middleweight fight between Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo.

Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga enters this fight with an undefeated 19-0 record with 16 wins by knockout. His last three fights, though, have gone the distance with three unanimous decisions in a row. Berlanga was victorious over Steve Rolls in his last fight this past March. Angulo enters with a 27-2 record and has been away from the ring for a year. He suffered the second loss of his career against David Benavidez in the 10th round of their bout in August 2020. Angulo was able to rebound with a win against Carlos Galavan in June 2021.

The vast majority of Berlanga’s knockouts have come in the first round and you can currently get him at +185 to end this fight via stoppage DraftKings Sportsbook. Berlanga is -275 to win the bout while Agulo is +220.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Berlanga: -275

Angulo: +220

Total Rounds

Over 8.5: -175

Under 8.5: +145

To go the Distance:

Yes: -135

No: +100

Winning Method:

Berlanga by Decision or Technical Decision: +130

Berlanga by KO, TKO or DQ: +185

Draw: +1800

Angulo by Decision or Technical Decision: +600

Angulo by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Full Card