Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, June 11

There are eight MLB games starting in the 4 p.m. ET hour today. Let’s scour DraftKings for a few team stacks that are worth using in your DFS contests this afternoon.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, June 11.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers, 4:10 p.m. ET

Bo Bichette, $5,800

Teoscar Hernandez, $5,100

Alejandro Kirk, $5,100

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., $3,500

Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske has served up seven homers in his past 21 innings, and now he’ll have to do battle against an offense that has averaged seven runs per game with 30 homers over its past 15 games. The top three hitters in the list above have been white-hot recently — Kirk is having a true breakout season. Gurriel had one of Toronto’s three homers in Detroit on Friday and picked up a couple of hits in the 10-0 triumph.

Brewers vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Willy Adames, $4,500

Christian Yelich, $4,100

Hunter Renfroe, $3,800

Andrew McCutchen, $3,100

Including Friday’s 11-5 defeat to the Nats, Milwaukee has lost seven straight games and been outscored 49-14 during that stretch. But Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin has helped cure what ails any offense this season as he owns an MLB-worst 6.71 ERA. Despite the Brewers’ struggles versus lefties this year, this is still a sneaky stack option because of just how hittable Corbin has been. In fact, no qualified starting pitcher has allowed more hits this year than Corbin (82), and opposing batters are hitting .318 against him. Yelich and McCutchen have had success versus Corbin throughout their careers, although much of it came many moons ago. This game has one of the highest totals on the day (nine), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Padres vs. Rockies, 4:10 p.m. ET

Manny Machado, $5,400

Jake Cronenworth, $4,100

Jurickson Profar, $3,400

Nomar Mazara, $2,000

San Diego’s once-sputtering offense is cooking with gas right now. The Padres have tallied 29 runs in their past three games, which includes Friday’s 9-0 victory over the Rockies. Colorado will send rookie right-hander Ryan Feltner to the mound in this first game of a doubleheader. He gave up six runs on seven hits in three hits versus Atlanta in his most recent start June 5. Cronenworth is 9-for-22 with 17 RBIs over his past five games. Yes, 17 RBIs in five games. Profar is batting .362 over his past 14 games. Mazara had three hits Friday and is 8-for-20 since joining the Padres earlier this month, although seven of the hits have been singles. Still, at minimum salary, the veteran helps make this a very affordable stack.