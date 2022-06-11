Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, June 11

The MLB action begins at 2:10 p.m. today, but let’s turn to the late afternoon and evening games and highlight some best bets.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, June 11

Red Sox moneyline (+110)

It’s interesting that you can get the Red Sox at plus money against the Mariners even though Boston has the better lineup, has won 11 of its past 14 road games (including Friday in Seattle) and has seen its bullpen greatly improve recently. Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha is coming off a three-hit shutout and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 14.2 IP. This is a great value.

Blue Jays-Tigers over 8.5 runs (-105)

Although Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman is looking like an American League Cy Young contender, he hasn’t been perfect. He’s allowed three runs in each of his past two starts. Assuming he gives up 2-3 runs in Detroit today, the over should be an easy hit here. Heck, Toronto’s hitters might reach it by themselves. The Blue Jays beat the Tigers on Friday, 10-0, and are averaging seven runs per game over their previous 15.

Brewers -1.5 run line (+110)

Milwaukee is in a big funk right now as losers of seven consecutive games. But the Brew Crew’s fortunes will turn today for a couple of reasons. First, they get to face Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin who is arguably the worst qualified starting pitcher in the majors right now. Second, Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer has been outstanding this year and has allowed a total of five earned runs over his past four starts. He shouldn’t have much of an issue against a poor Nationals lineup.

Astros over 5.5 runs (+110)

Marlins prospect Braxton Garrett made his 2022 debut last week and allowed four runs in 3.1 innings. Once considered a future mid-rotation arm, maybe he’s better suited for the bullpen because starting hasn’t treated him well in the majors. He owns a 5.60 ERA through 45 MLB innings (10 starts). Although Houston’s offense has not performed particularly well this year, this favorable matchup should lead to the Astros putting up a big number.

