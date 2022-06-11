MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, June 11

Are you going to enter some MLB DFS contests on DraftKings today? Of course you are! Why else would you be here? Here are the top plays and value picks you need to know about on Saturday’s eight-game afternoon slate.

Top Pitchers

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. DET ($10,300) — Gausman, the highest-priced pitcher on this slate, hasn’t been perfect lately but he should be a cinch for a quality start and probably a win against a lowly Tigers squad. After giving up 15 hits and six earned runs over his past two outings, expect this American League Cy Young contender to rebound in Detroit.

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. WSH ($10,100) — Of the top hurlers available today, no one has pitched better lately than the Phillies’ workhorse. Since a bumpy beginning to the season, Wheeler has posted a 1.61 ERA over his past seven starts. He struck out 56 batters in those 44.2 innings. A matchup against the 2022 Nationals is welcoming to any pitcher.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. MIA ($6,100) — There is an argument to be made that Alvarez is the best hitter in the majors right now. He picked up three hits for the second straight game Friday and has finished with multiple hits in eight of his past 11 games. Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett really doesn’t stand a chance in this matchup. And don’t worry about the left-on-left matchup as Alvarez has a .809 OPS against southpaws.

Bo Bichette, TOR vs. DET ($5,800) — It took a little while, but Bichette has fully woken up from his early-season slumber. He homered Friday in Detroit and now has four homers, 11 extra-base hits, 11 RBIs and 13 runs over his past 15 games. Expect the hot streak to continue against Tigers starter Beau Brieske, who has posted a 6.00 ERA with seven home runs allowed through his previous four starts.

Value Pitcher

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. MIA ($8,900) — There’s a pretty clear line between safe and risky when assessing the list of starting pitchers on this slate. The cheapest option in the former group is Valdez, who has registered a 2.13 ERA over his past eight starts, going at least six innings in each outing. He’s also been credited with the win in each of his previous five turns. The Astros are listed at -275 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, so another W for Valdez seems probable.

Value Hitter

Jake Cronenworth, SD vs. COL ($4,100) — Cronenworth has caught fire over his past six games, going 9-for-22 at the plate with three homers and an incredible 17 RBIs. However, his DK price has hardly moved for weeks. You should take advantage as Cronenworth will take his hacks against Rockies rookie Ryan Feltner this afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader.