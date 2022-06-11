Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, June 11

We’ve identified three MLB player props that are worth investing in during today’s afternoon and evening action. Let’s talk a little bit about a Mariners slugger with a fantastic matchup, a future Hall of Famer making his return to the mound and a Marlins hitter who has been on an amazing heater recently.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, June 11

Ty France over 1.5 total bases (+115)

It’s always fun to look through each day’s batter-pitcher matchups and see what weird stuff emerges. Here’s something weird: France has seven hits in just nine plate appearances against Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. That includes three doubles.

Clayton Kershaw under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Kershaw will make his first MLB start since early May after missing more than a month with a pelvic injury. He threw 59 pitches in a rehab start last week, and it’s fair to wonder if the Dodgers will let him throw more than 70-80 pitches today against the Giants. They will undoubtedly handle the future Hall of Famer with kid gloves in an effort to keep him healthy. Although the Giants whiff fairly frequently, Kershaw may not be around long enough to get what he needs to clear the number here. Before going on the injured list, Kershaw finished shy of five K’s in two of his last three starts.

Garrett Cooper over 0.5 RBIs (+255)

Who has been the best hitter in baseball since May 20, and how many people would guess that it’s Cooper? Since the start of play on May 20, Cooper’s .455 average and .507 on-base percentage is the best in the major leagues among players with a minimum of 75 plate appearances. Cooper also has a .682 slugging percentage, 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs during that 18-game span. Lastly, Cooper has a hit in eight of his previous 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Although he’s facing a tough customer in the Astros’ Framber Valdez today, this red-hot run producer is worth betting on.

