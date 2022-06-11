Weather forecast for 2022 Belmont Stakes

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is set to run this weekend as the 154th edition of the event will get underway in Elmont, New York. The conditions at Belmont Park could be favorable, although the forecast is currently predicting a 13 percent chance of rain throughout the day and the evening. With a race start time of approximately 6:49 p.m. ET, spectators have a small chance of moisture as they enjoy the evening’s event.

The daytime is expected to see some moderate cloud coverage which will increase up to 90 percent cover before the sun sets. It’s expected to be about 71 degrees in the evening, and won’t drop much from there as the overnight low is 66.

Despite there being a decent chance of rain, it likely won’t be very significant as there’s only an six percent chance of thunderstorms during post time, with an expected 0.02 inches of precipitation through roughly an hour of rain. There will also be a slight 8 mph wind throughout the day with gusts up to 10mph.

Don’t expect the weather to ruin the night or affect the track itself much as it’s still set to be an enjoyable evening at the Run for the Carnations.