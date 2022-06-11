How to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on TV

Horse racing’s Triple Crown finishes the 2022 season on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. The last event in the series for three-year-old fillies and mares will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Belmont Park Race Course in Elmont, New York. This is the 154th running of the oldest leg of the Triple Crown.

A field of eight runners was drawn on June 7th for the weekend’s race, which is led by We The People, who opened as the morning line favorite at 2-1. Mo Donegal comes in next with odds at 5-2, while Rich Strike follows as the third choice at 7-2. They’re joined by Nest, who will be just the fourth-ever filly to win the Belmont Stakes if she should end up victorious. Rounding out the field is Skippylongstocking, Creative Minister, Barber Road, and Golden Glider,

Post time for the Belmont Stakes is at 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11. That’s the 11th race of the day at Belmont Park, with the action kicking off at 11:32 a.m. ET.

All the action from the day will be televised, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Fox Sports 2. That will run until 2:30, at which point coverage will begin on CNBC at 3:00 p.m. At 5:00, the broadcast for the Belmont Stakes run will be found on NBC, which goes until just after 7 p.m.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

Here is the full 2022 Belmont Stakes field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Belmont Park on Long Island, NY:

We the People: Rodolphe Brisset- Flavien Prat, 2-1 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. - Manny Franko, 20-1 Nest: Todd Pletcher - Jose Ortiz, 8-1 Rich Strike: Eric Reed - Sonny Leon, 7-2 Creative Minister: Ken McPeek - Brian Hernandez Jr., 6-1 Mo Donegal: Todd Pletcher - Irad Ortiz, Jr., 5-2 Golden Glider: Mark Casse - Dylan Davis, 20-1 Barber Road: John Ortiz - Joel Rosario, 10-1

