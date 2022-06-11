How to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes via live online stream

After being held out of The Preakness, shocking Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will be back on the dirt Saturday, June 11, to run in the Belmont Stakes, the final and longest leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The 12-furlong (1.5-mile) race from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York will be air on NBC. Although racing is scheduled to begin on site at 11:20 a.m. ET, post time for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is set for approximately 6:44 p.m. ET. If you can’t get in front of a TV, coverage is also available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and on the NBC Sports app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for either of the NBC Sports platforms.

Rich Strike, running out of the No. 4 gate, carries 7-2 odds on the morning line. The morning line favorite is We The People (2-1) followed by Mo Donegal (5-2). Those two horses will come out of gate No. 1 and No. 6, respectively.

