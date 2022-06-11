 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch the full race video of 2022 Belmont Stakes

Here’s the full race from the 154th Belmont Stakes.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Kentucky Derby Previews
Mo Donegal during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We’ve got a winner on the 154th Belmont Stakes, and it’s Mo Donegal coming past the finish line first. Mo Donegal finished fifth at the Kentucky Derby, and he was listed at 5/2 to win the race.

Here’s a look at the full video of the race.

This is a nice redemption moment for Mo Donegal, who was close with Rich Strike at the Kentucky Derby before falling behind late in the proceedings. Donegal Racing, which owns Mo Donegal, also got the second-place finish with Nest coming across behind the winning horse.

