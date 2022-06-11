Which horse was the biggest long shot to win the Belmont Stakes?

In May of 2022 Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history when at 81-1 odds, the horse that started 20th and furthest from the rail won the Run for the Roses.

But the three-year-old colt won’t catch anyone off guard with a win in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes however. He is installed at 7-2 on the morning line, trailing only We the People (2-1) and Mo Donegal (6-2). Post time is approximately set for 6:44 p.m. ET.

To find the biggest upset in Belmont Stakes history you’ve got to go back to 2002, when Sarava defeated 10 other horses, including Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion War Emblem, at 70-1 odds.

It was in the midst of one of the longest droughts in the history of the Triple Crown for a winner, but Sarava’s performance didn’t steal history; the notoriously-irascible War Emblem started poorly and faded fast to finish eighth.

No horse is anywhere close to that much of a longshot in 2022. Golden Glider and Skippylongstocking share the title of biggest morning line underdog at 20-1. And so while history might be made this year in some other capacity at Belmont Park, it won’t be for a Triple Crown or a longshot victory.