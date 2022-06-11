Mo Donegal wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal had a difficult start, but never was in doubt during the final stretch of the 2022 Belmont Stakes, winning by three lengths in a time of 2:28:28.

The 12 furlongs of the Test of a Champion favored the strongest horse in the field, and despite a poor trip a horse that struggled in the Kentucky Derby had zero issues at all in the smaller field at Belmont Park.

The horse

Nest was second, Skippylongstocking was third.

The final track payouts for the 154th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park are to come.

Win: No. 6 Mo Donegal

$7.20 $3.80 $3.00

Place: Nest

$5.30 $4.10

Show: Skippylongstocking

$5.60

$2 Exacta: $13.80

$1 Tri: $187.50

$1 Super: $692.00

