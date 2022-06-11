Latest odds for 2022 Belmont Stakes

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, with the Test of a Champion pushing the best three-year-old American thoroughbreds to one of the longest distances they’ll ever see at 12 furlongs.

Racing from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York is slated to begin at 11:20 a.m. ET, but post time for the main event — race No. 11 — is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. ET.

Will 2022 Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike claim a second leg in horse racing’s Triple Crown? Or will another contender, such as morning-line favorite We the People, win the Run for the Carnations?

While the morning line installed We the People as the chalk, the bettors have put the intriguing-if-inconsistent Mo Donegal on the same plane after his fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the latest fixed odds provided by Circa Sports, as well as each horse’s gate assignment, trainer and jockey for the big race.

Latest track odds, trainer, jockey for 2022 Belmont Stakes

We the People: Rodolphe Brisset- Flavien Prat, +250 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. - Manny Franko, +2000 Nest: Todd Pletcher - Jose Ortiz, +850 Rich Strike: Eric Reed - Sonny Leon, +475 Creative Minister: Ken McPeek - Brian Hernandez Jr., +750 Mo Donegal: Todd Pletcher - Irad Ortiz, Jr., +250 Golden Glider: Mark Casse - Dylan Davis, +2790 Barber Road: John Ortiz - Joel Rosario, +1065

