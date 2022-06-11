NCAA Baseball Super Regional Schedule for June 11

Day 1 of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals is in the books. On to Day 2, where we’re greeted by a full eight-game slate, beginning with Arkansas-No. 10 North Carolina at 11 a.m. ET.

No 9 Texas and No. 8 East Carolina will get underway next at noon ET. The Pirates took Friday’s opener, 13-7, putting them one win away from their long-elusive trip to Omaha. East Carolina is making its 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance, the most by any program without a berth into the College World Series.

Here is Saturday’s full schedule of college baseball action, along with the moneyline for each game provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 1: Arkansas (+100) at No. 10 North Carolina (-130)

11 a.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 9 Texas (-195) at No. 8 East Carolina (+155)

Noon, ESPN2

ECU leads series 1-0

Game 2: Oklahoma (+145) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (-175)

Noon, ESPNU

Oklahoma leads 1-0

Game 2: Notre Dame (+230) at No. 1 Tennessee (-315)

2 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame leads 1-0

Game 2: No. 12 Louisville (+110) at No. 5 Texas A&M (-140)

3 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M leads 1-0

Game 1: Ole Miss (+100) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (-130)

4 p.m., ESPNU

Game 1: No. 14 Auburn (+140) at No. 3 Oregon State (-170)

10 p.m., ESPN2

Game 1: UConn (+155) at No. 2 Stanford (-195)

10:30 p.m, ESPNU

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.