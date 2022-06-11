 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku via live online stream.

By Elyse.brown
Formula 1 DHL Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 qualification lap Photo by Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and Sunday’s race will be on ESPN both will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to win the race with +105 odds are DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate and the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner, Sergio Perez is the third favorite in +500. Lewis Hamilton currently has +4000 odds to win his first Grand Prix this season.

How to watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 11th
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Max Verstappen 1
5 Lando Norris 4
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

