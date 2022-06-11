How to watch F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and Sunday’s race will be on ESPN both will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to win the race with +105 odds are DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate and the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner, Sergio Perez is the third favorite in +500. Lewis Hamilton currently has +4000 odds to win his first Grand Prix this season.

How to watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 11th

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list