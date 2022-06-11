Aces vs. Sparks: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

A Western Conference matchup is on the schedule for Saturday night as the Las Vegas Aces travel to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks. This is the second matchup between these two teams. The Aces took care of business in the first game and won 104-76. The game will be broadcast Saturday’s matchup on the WNBA’s Facebook page, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Aces are 10-2 heading into Saturday's matchup and remain one of the hottest teams in the league through 12 games. The starting five is full of all-stars most notably Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and A’ja Wilson. Plum leads in points with 19.8 points per game, Young is not far behind with 19.2 PPG. It was Wilson who led the team in points in their first matchup against the Sparks with 24 points.

The Sparks are 5-7 after starting off the season 2-0. It will be a tough first game for interim head coach Fred Williams but the Sparks are still hopeful they can play winning basketball. Chennedy Carter came off the bench and led the team in points (17) in the first matchup against the Aces. Carter didn’t get much help from her teammates as only two Sparks players scored over ten points. This Sparks team will need to come out strong to compete with the Aces.

Aces vs. Sparks

Date: Saturday, June 11

Tip time: 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: Facebook (Login required)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -7

Total: Over/under 174.5

Moneyline odds: Aces -320, Sparks +250

Pick: Aces

The Aces are the better team and facing a team in the middle of a coaching and general manager change/search. Neither team has played since last Sunday so might be a slow start for both squads. Aces will still get it done on the road on Saturday, but it could be a low scoring affair.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.