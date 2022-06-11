 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 6 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers on Tuesday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates with the puck against Justin Braun #61 of the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 9, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. The defending champions will take on the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Bolts are coming off a 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5 at MSG on Thursday night. The game was mostly tight until late, when Mikhail Sergachev scored to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead before an empty-net goal sealed the victory. Now, the Lightning enter a game in which they’ve dominated over the past three seasons: an elimination game.

The Rangers lost momentum in the series after losing three straight and it looks like the fourth could be coming soon. New York will have to find a way to figure out Andrei Vasilevskiy and be more advantageous on the power play. Igor Shesterkin will also need to stand on his head to keep the Rangers alive.

Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 6

Date: Saturday, June 11
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.

