Pick on the Total of Pirates-Braves for Saturday

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost seven straight games since sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and will look to snap the skid on Saturday in Atlanta against the Braves.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves (-240, 9)

The Pirates will look to Zach Thompson to continue solid stretch, posting a 2.05 ERA in seven appearances since the start of May after a 10.05 ERA in April, allowing opponents to hit just .211 off of him.

The offense helping him out has been unable to get much going, scoring three runs or fewer in six straight games and lead the league in strikeouts per game on the road with 10 and their 3.4 runs per game are 28th in the MLB.

Atlanta will look to Charlie Morton for a rebound after allowing at least three runs in four straight starts, posting a 3.91 home ERA compared to a 6.89 ERA on the road and is getting nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Behind Morton is a Braves bullpen that ranks fifth in the league in ERA and the Pirates have also been reliant on bullpen pitching with non-starters collecting 20 of the team’s 24 wins this season.

With the Pirates recent offensive struggles but the emergence of Zach Thompson, Saturday’s contest in Atlanta sets up to be a low scoring affair.

The Play: Pirates vs Braves Total Under 9

