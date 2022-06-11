 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool adds forward Darwin Nunez on massive transfer fee

The Uruguayan youngster is heading to the Premier League

By Chinmay Vaidya
SOCCER: JUN 05 USA v Uruguay
Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez before a friendly match between the United States and Uruguay on June 05, 2022 at Childrens Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS.
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Liverpool has secured Benfica forward Darwin Nunez on a massive transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano. The clubs were in negotiations over the last few days for the Uruguayan youngster, who will now head to the Premier League to join the Reds.

Manchester United was also reportedly in the hunt for Nunez, who broke out last season for Benfica with 26 goals in 28 appearances in domestic play. He had 34 goals in 41 appearances overall for the Portuguese club. Liverpool was able to avoid a bidding war with Man United, but it is going to cost the Reds a big sum.

With Sadio Mane set to leave the club and Mo Salah’s future in limbo, this is a logical move for Liverpool. Even though Nunez is just 22 years old, he represents the kind of player Liverpool can develop. The transfer fee is a bit high but Nunez’s potential is tantalizing enough for this deal to work out.

