Liverpool adds forward Darwin Nunez on massive transfer fee

Liverpool has secured Benfica forward Darwin Nunez on a massive transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano. The clubs were in negotiations over the last few days for the Uruguayan youngster, who will now head to the Premier League to join the Reds.

Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. #LFC



Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. pic.twitter.com/znzD7DyU8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Manchester United was also reportedly in the hunt for Nunez, who broke out last season for Benfica with 26 goals in 28 appearances in domestic play. He had 34 goals in 41 appearances overall for the Portuguese club. Liverpool was able to avoid a bidding war with Man United, but it is going to cost the Reds a big sum.

With Sadio Mane set to leave the club and Mo Salah’s future in limbo, this is a logical move for Liverpool. Even though Nunez is just 22 years old, he represents the kind of player Liverpool can develop. The transfer fee is a bit high but Nunez’s potential is tantalizing enough for this deal to work out.