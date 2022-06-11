Odds to win 2022 Finals MVP after Game 4

The Golden State Warriors showed why postseason experience matters Friday night with a Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics to level the 2022 NBA Finals at 2-2. Game 5 is in the Bay Area Monday. Stephen Curry was the star of the show with 43 points and his performance has shifted the discussion surrounding this series, especially when it comes to Finals MVP odds.

Here’s a look at how Game 4 moved the Finals MVP lines for the matchup.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds after Game 4 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Curry now sits at -135 and is the clear favorite to win Finals MVP, which is not surprising given his Game 4 production. He was +205 to win after Game 3, which might’ve been the best value for the point guard. With the Warriors now having homecourt advantage again, Curry is the frontunner to win his first Finals MVP.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been strong in this series, but both fell behind Curry after Game 4. Tatum is now +170 and could be a value play for those who believe the Celtics will win this series, while Brown has dropped off a bit after a great Game 3 outing. He’s now +600.

Andrew Wiggins rising above Klay Thompson as Golden State’s top role player to win this award is interesting, especially since the latter has a much higher ceiling. However, both are longshots at +15000 and +20000 respectively. If anyone from Golden State is winning this honor, it’s Curry.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.