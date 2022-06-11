Charl Schwartzel wins LIV Golf Invitational London, takes home $4.75 million

Charl Schwartzel had already made history in golf as a major winner, taking home the 2011 Masters with four-straight birdies on the final four holes, the only player ever to do so.

Now he can add the largest check in history, as the 37-year-old took home a total of $4.75 million for his win at the LIV Golf Invitational London at the Centurion Club in St. Alban’s on Saturday.

Schwartzel finished the three-round event with a -7 203 score for the one-shot win. He took home $4 million from the $20 million individual prize pool for the victory, and added on another $750,000 as his team Stingers GC won the $3 million team competition as well.

Schwartzel’s fellow South African Hennie du Plessis battled with him all day, but finished just behind in second. They were teammates on the Stingers so both will share in the team prize, but for du Plessis the money is career-changing: He had earned $66,638 on the European tour so far this year, and never more than $110,000 in any single event.

But he’ll walk home with $2.875 million; $2.125 million for second place and another $750,000 for his team share.

Dustin Johnson was the highest-finishing American alone in eighth place, heading home with $625,000. Phil Mickelson was T30 for $155,000, but for both players the prize money is a pittance compared to the nine-figure deals they’ve signed with the LIV Tour to give up their PGA Tour status.