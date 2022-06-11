Picks for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 6 of Eastern Conference Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season on Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final vs. the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena in Tampa at 8 p.m. ET. The Lightning picked up a 3-1 win in Game 5 at MSG on Thursday night and have been lights out in this spot the past three seasons. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 6.

Rangers vs. Lightning: Game 4 predictions

Puck line: NYR +1.5 (-160), TB -1.5 (+140)

Goal total: 5.5

Moneyline odds: NYR +160, TB -190

Goal total pick: Under 5.5

If you go back and look at the Lightning in elimination games over the course of this dynasty run, they’ve been pretty unstoppable. Andrei Vasilevskiy has a shutout in six of the past seven games with Tampa Bay having a chance to advance. Generally, the Bolts tighten things up and it helps even more with the game being in Tampa. Four of the five games this series have gone under 5.5 goals. I expect a strong performance on the other end from Igor Shesterkin as well. Really, the only way this under doesn’t hit in my eyes is if the Lightning throttle the Rangers and it’s 5-1 or 6-1. We’ll be able to see how the game will progress if the scoring comes early on. History tells us this should be low scoring, however.

Moneyline or puck line pick: Lightning -1.5 (+140)

The Lightning at -190 on the moneyline is pointless to bet on. Well, not pointless, but there isn’t any juice. Sure, the expectation is for the Bolts to close it out. If you’re willing to lay a lot of the bankroll on -190, go for it. I’d rather roll the dice a bit on +140 and Tampa winning by an extra goal. It happened in Game 5 when Brandon Hagel scored an ENG to push it to 3-1. If it’s close late and low scoring (like we’re thinking), then an ENG is what will be the kicker here. We’re envisioning a 2-0 or another 3-1 type of contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.