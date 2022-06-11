Player prop bets to consider for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers clash in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. The Bolts are looking to advance again after winning Game 5. The Rangers are holding out hopes history doesn’t repeat itself and they can get the series back to New York.

Here we’re going to take a look at some player prop bets for tonight.

All lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game 6: Player prop bets

Andrei Vasilevskiy to record a shutout (+900)

If you want a crazy stat, here’s one. Vasilevskiy has a shutout in six of the past seven games in which the Lightning can eliminate an opponent in the playoffs. This dates back to the team’s Stanley Cup win over the Dallas Stars a few years ago. Vasi shut out the Montreal Canadiens to close out last year’s Cup Final as well. His track record in these games is just too good not to sprinkle a little bit of cash on him to do it again. I’m not saying go all-in, but that stat is too telling.

Andrei Vasilevskiy O28.5 saves (+100)

We’re just going to go all-in on Vasi in this game. While most of the time he’s recording a shutout in this spot, his saves aren’t always a sure thing. This series the Rangers haven’t really peppered him with many shots, either. So I’m a little concerned about that. Chances are we get significant push back from New York at some point during this game. So we’re counting on Vasilevskiy holding strong through those flurries. In six of the past 10 series-clinching performances, Vasilevskiy has gone over this save total. That’s a 60% clip on a juiced line.

Steven Stamkos anytime goal scorer (+145)

Stammer fought Alexis Lafreniere at the end of Game 5. He’s been the heart and soul of this Lightning dynasty. Stamkos also has a goal in three of the five games so far in the East Final. He’s chalk and has the best odds to score of any player in this game. There’s a good reason for that. This is another line I feel good about sprinkling on similar to the Vasi SO, but a bit more likely. Stamkos has skated at least 19:00 in each of the past three games and will be a staple on the PP. If Brayden Point returns, even better. If Point remains out, Stamkos knows what needs to be done.

