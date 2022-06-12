Mid-American Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the Mid-American Conference.

Central Michigan opens with the highest win total in the MAC at eight. The Chippewas are coming off a 9-4 campaign last year where in finished as the co-champion of the West division and made an unexpected trip to the Sun Bowl. They’ll once again lean on running back Lew Nichols III, who led the nation in rushing last season.

After Toledo at 7.5, there’s a huge logjam as eight teams have win totals projected within 1.5 games of each other. The MAC is arguably the toughest conference to wager on considering how quickly teams can rise and fall with each passing season.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Mid-American Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season:

MAC Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Akron 2.5 +135 2.5 -160 Ball State 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Bowling Green 3.5 -150 3.5 +130 Buffalo 5.5 -120 5.5 +100 Central Michigan 7.5 -125 7.5 +105 Eastern Michigan 6.5 +135 6.5 -160 Kent State 5 -115 5 -105 Miami OH 6.5 -135 6.5 +115 Northern Illinois 6.5 -150 6.5 +130 Ohio 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Toledo 7.5 +105 7.5 -125 Western Michigan 6.5 +125 6.5 -145

