Mid-American Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

We’ve got overs and unders for all teams in the Mid-American Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the 2022 season.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Central Michigan at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll take a look at the Mid-American Conference.

Central Michigan opens with the highest win total in the MAC at eight. The Chippewas are coming off a 9-4 campaign last year where in finished as the co-champion of the West division and made an unexpected trip to the Sun Bowl. They’ll once again lean on running back Lew Nichols III, who led the nation in rushing last season.

After Toledo at 7.5, there’s a huge logjam as eight teams have win totals projected within 1.5 games of each other. The MAC is arguably the toughest conference to wager on considering how quickly teams can rise and fall with each passing season.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Mid-American Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season:

MAC Win Totals

Team Over Under
Team Over Under
Akron 2.5 +135 2.5 -160
Ball State 5.5 -110 5.5 -110
Bowling Green 3.5 -150 3.5 +130
Buffalo 5.5 -120 5.5 +100
Central Michigan 7.5 -125 7.5 +105
Eastern Michigan 6.5 +135 6.5 -160
Kent State 5 -115 5 -105
Miami OH 6.5 -135 6.5 +115
Northern Illinois 6.5 -150 6.5 +130
Ohio 5.5 -110 5.5 -110
Toledo 7.5 +105 7.5 -125
Western Michigan 6.5 +125 6.5 -145

