How much will the winner of the Canadian Open receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the RBC Canadian Open, taking place in Toronto, Ontario in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

To answer one of the more common questions we’ve gotten, no the Canadian Open does not pay players in Canadian dollars. Despite the venue, the prize money isn’t in Loonies and Toonies, but rather good old American greenbacks.

And for an event that isn’t quite as prestigious as the other Open just a bit south next week, this is still a quality PGA Tour event for a player to win. The $8.7 million prize pool works out to a $1,566,000 pay day for the victor, and since it’s a full-field event all the other PGA winners perks are in tow.

That includes a berth in next year’s Masters, PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i, and a full exemption through the end of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season.

500 FedEx Cup points are also awarded, and that exemption includes all the invitational events on Tour next year as well. Those five are the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jack Nickalus’s Memorial Tournament, The Genesis Invitational, and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown for the 2022 Canadian Open looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:

  1. $1,566,000
  2. $948,300
  3. $600,300
  4. $426,300
  5. $356,700
  6. $315,375
  7. $293,625
  8. $271,875
  9. $254,475
  10. $237,075
  11. $219,675
  12. $202,275
  13. $184,875
  14. $167,475
  15. $158,775
  16. $150,075
  17. $141,375
  18. $132,675
  19. $123,975
  20. $115,275
  21. $106,575
  22. $97,875
  23. $90,915
  24. $83,955
  25. $76,995
  26. $70,035
  27. $67,425
  28. $64,815
  29. $62,205
  30. $59,595
  31. $56,985
  32. $54,375
  33. $51,765
  34. $49,590
  35. $47,415
  36. $45,240
  37. $43,065
  38. $41,325
  39. $39,585
  40. $37,845
  41. $36,105
  42. $34,365
  43. $32,625
  44. $30,885
  45. $29,145
  46. $27,405
  47. $25,665
  48. $24,273
  49. $23,055
  50. $22,359
  51. $21,837
  52. $21,315
  53. $20,967
  54. $20,619
  55. $20,445
  56. $20,271
  57. $20,097
  58. $19,923
  59. $19,749
  60. $19,575
  61. $19,401
  62. $19,227
  63. $19,053
  64. $18,879
  65. $18,705

