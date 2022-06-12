How much will the winner of the Canadian Open receive in 2022

To answer one of the more common questions we’ve gotten, no the Canadian Open does not pay players in Canadian dollars. Despite the venue, the prize money isn’t in Loonies and Toonies, but rather good old American greenbacks.

And for an event that isn’t quite as prestigious as the other Open just a bit south next week, this is still a quality PGA Tour event for a player to win. The $8.7 million prize pool works out to a $1,566,000 pay day for the victor, and since it’s a full-field event all the other PGA winners perks are in tow.

That includes a berth in next year’s Masters, PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i, and a full exemption through the end of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season.

500 FedEx Cup points are also awarded, and that exemption includes all the invitational events on Tour next year as well. Those five are the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jack Nickalus’s Memorial Tournament, The Genesis Invitational, and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown for the 2022 Canadian Open looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net: