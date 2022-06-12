F1 results: Who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday

F1 is back for the latest race on the 2022 calendar, running the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday morning. The race gets started on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN at the Baku City Circuit with Max Verstappen entering the race as a +150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll drop in the full results as soon as the race finishes later this morning. Sergio Pérez won last year’s race with a time of 2:13:36.410. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to that, Valtteri Bottas won in 2019 with a time of 1:31:52.942, Lewis Hamilton won in 2018 with a time of 1:43:44.291, and Daniel Ricciardo won the inaugural race in 2017 with a time of 2:03:55.573. All that being said, the race will likely wrap sometime near 9 a.m. ET.

Verstappen is the favorite and starting in the third position, while Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pole position. He claimed P1 for the fourth straight race and the sixth time this season. He won the first three races this season and is +205 to win this race. Verstappen currently has a slight lead over Leclerc in the overall points standings, with 125 to Leclerc’s 116. Pérez is third with 110 points and is starting in the second position.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix odds