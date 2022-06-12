 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 results: Who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is another race within the 2022 F1 season. We break down who wins on Sunday along with their odds heading into the race.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 09, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 is back for the latest race on the 2022 calendar, running the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday morning. The race gets started on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN at the Baku City Circuit with Max Verstappen entering the race as a +150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll drop in the full results as soon as the race finishes later this morning. Sergio Pérez won last year’s race with a time of 2:13:36.410. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to that, Valtteri Bottas won in 2019 with a time of 1:31:52.942, Lewis Hamilton won in 2018 with a time of 1:43:44.291, and Daniel Ricciardo won the inaugural race in 2017 with a time of 2:03:55.573. All that being said, the race will likely wrap sometime near 9 a.m. ET.

Verstappen is the favorite and starting in the third position, while Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pole position. He claimed P1 for the fourth straight race and the sixth time this season. He won the first three races this season and is +205 to win this race. Verstappen currently has a slight lead over Leclerc in the overall points standings, with 125 to Leclerc’s 116. Pérez is third with 110 points and is starting in the second position.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -105
Charles Leclerc +205
Sergio Perez +550
Carlos Sainz +1100
George Russell +2500
Lewis Hamilton +3500
Lando Norris +10000
Valtteri Bottas +15000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Mick Schumacher +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Lance Stroll +70000
Alexander Albon +80000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

