Sporting KC v. New England Revolution: Start time, live stream, TV channel, odds, picks, predictions, more

Although we’re in the middle of a FIFA international window, MLS still has a few games on its slate this weekend, One of those will be Sporting Kansas City taking on the New England Revolution at Children’s Mercy Park.

The match is set to kick off on Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET as both teams are in desperate need of a win. It will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN Deportes, with a live stream option on the WatchESPN app.

Sporting KC v. New England Revolution

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Sporting KC +195, Draw +255, New England Revolution +135

Pick: Sporting Kansas City +195

Both sides are struggling pretty hard at the moment. SKC has only won three of their 15 games so far as they currently sit dead last in the Western Conference, just behind the San Jose Earthquakes. The Revs aren’t doing much better, as they’ve only won four and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. It’s a trying time for Bruce Arena’s side, who came out of last season as the Supporters Shield winners.

All three of SKC’s wins have come at home, putting them in a decent spot as they play host to the Revs. New England has been less than stellar away from home this season, going 1-3-2 in the six games played outside of Gillette Stadium. They’re coming off a 1-0 Open Cup loss to New York City FC as they crashed out of that tournament, then followed that result up with a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union. Arena’s side thought they had the game in the bag when Gustavo Bou notched the first goal in the 75th minute, but Mikael Uhre struck back just two minutes later for Philly as the teams split the points on the night.

While this one could logically go either way, I’m giving the edge to the home side to come out on top since playing within the confines of Children’s Mercy Park seems to be an advantage for Peter Vermes’ side. If this game doesn’t end up in a draw, expect SKC to edge out the visiting Revs, despite coming into the game as slight underdogs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.