What time is the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 12th with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course that has 12 total turns. In 2019 and 2021, the track expanded to a 2.52-mile track. NASCAR is reverting back to the 1.99-mile track used in 1998-1999 and 2002-2018.

Then the layout was 1.99 miles, the races lasted around two hours and 45 minutes. Martin Truex Jr. won in 2018 at a time of 2:38:28. He also won in 2019 on the expanded track. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Larson was victorious in 2021 when the race went into overtime.

For the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Chase Elliot has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. He is followed by Logano (+650), Truex Jr. (+900), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200).