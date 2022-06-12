 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 HighPoint.com Ford, and Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12th. The race will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course and is one of the more challenging tracks with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 on FS2. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting Lineup

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Chris Buescher 17
4 Michael McDowell 34
5 Tyler Reddick 8
6 Cole Custer 41
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Daniel Suarez 99
9 Joey Logano 22
10 Denny Hamlin 11
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Austin Dillon 3
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Chase Briscoe 14
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Joey Hand 15
18 Justin Haley 31
19 Alex Bowman 48
20 William Byron 24
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Brad Keselowski 6
23 Kevin Harvick 4
24 Todd Gilliland 38
25 Austin Cindric 2
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Bubba Wallace 23
28 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
29 Josh Bilicki 77
30 Corey LaJoie 7
31 Christopher Bell 20
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Erik Jones 43
34 Ty Dillon 42
35 Scott Heckert 78
36 Cody Ware 51

