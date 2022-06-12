How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live stream

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12th. The race will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course and is one of the more challenging tracks with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 on FS2. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12.
Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 live stream
Date: Sunday, June 12
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Starting Lineup
2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|3
|Chris Buescher
|17
|4
|Michael McDowell
|34
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|6
|Cole Custer
|41
|7
|Ross Chastain
|1
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|11
|Kurt Busch
|45
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|17
|Joey Hand
|15
|18
|Justin Haley
|31
|19
|Alex Bowman
|48
|20
|William Byron
|24
|21
|Aric Almirola
|10
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|25
|Austin Cindric
|2
|26
|Harrison Burton
|21
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|28
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|Christopher Bell
|20
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|33
|Erik Jones
|43
|34
|Ty Dillon
|42
|35
|Scott Heckert
|78
|36
|Cody Ware
|51