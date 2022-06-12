How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live stream

The Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12th. The race will be 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course and is one of the more challenging tracks with 12 total turns. Qualifying for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 on FS2. The race will air at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, June 12.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Martin Turex Jr. (+900), Kyle Bush (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200). Larson was the 2021 winner of this race. Joey Logano won last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and has +1800 odds to win this week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

