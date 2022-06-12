 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR results: Who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR will run the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 4 p.m. ET, with the race airing on FS1. The race will take place at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. This is one of the road courses on the Cup Series schedule and the track will revert back to the 1.99-mile layout that was used from 2002-2018. The layout will have 12 turns in the course making it one of the more challenging courses of the entire schedule.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson is the reigning champion of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, but he won on the longer 2.52-mile layout. Martin Truex Jr. has also won two of the last three races including the 2018 race that has this year’s layout. Jeff Gordon still has the most career wins at this track with five. Truex Jr. has won the most among active drivers with three wins at Sonoma.

For the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Chase Elliot has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. He is followed by Logano (+650), Truex Jr. (+900), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200).

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Chase Elliott 9
3 Chris Buescher 17
4 Michael McDowell 34
5 Tyler Reddick 8
6 Cole Custer 41
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Daniel Suarez 99
9 Joey Logano 22
10 Denny Hamlin 11
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Austin Dillon 3
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Chase Briscoe 14
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Joey Hand 15
18 Justin Haley 31
19 Alex Bowman 48
20 William Byron 24
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Brad Keselowski 6
23 Kevin Harvick 4
24 Todd Gilliland 38
25 Austin Cindric 2
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Bubba Wallace 23
28 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
29 Josh Bilicki 77
30 Corey LaJoie 7
31 Christopher Bell 20
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Erik Jones 43
34 Ty Dillon 42
35 Scott Heckert 78
36 Cody Ware 51

