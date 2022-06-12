NASCAR results: Who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR will run the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 4 p.m. ET, with the race airing on FS1. The race will take place at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. This is one of the road courses on the Cup Series schedule and the track will revert back to the 1.99-mile layout that was used from 2002-2018. The layout will have 12 turns in the course making it one of the more challenging courses of the entire schedule.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson is the reigning champion of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, but he won on the longer 2.52-mile layout. Martin Truex Jr. has also won two of the last three races including the 2018 race that has this year’s layout. Jeff Gordon still has the most career wins at this track with five. Truex Jr. has won the most among active drivers with three wins at Sonoma.

For the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Chase Elliot has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. He is followed by Logano (+650), Truex Jr. (+900), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200).