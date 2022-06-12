 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which teams were in the Stanley Cup Final last year?

We go over which teams reached the Stanley Cup Final in the 2021 NHL playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Yanni Gourde #37 and Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shake hands with Shea Weber #6 and Ben Chiarot #8 of Montreal Canadiens in Game Five after winning the best of seven game series 4-1 during the Stanley Cup Final of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on July 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Scott Iskowitz /NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final teams are set with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning had to go through the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs to reach the Cup Final. The Avalanche had to take down the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators in the West playoffs. With the two teams set, we’re going to go over who was in the Cup Final last season.

2021 Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Montreal Canadiens 4-1

The Lightning are in their third straight Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay won in five games in 2021, defeating the Canadiens. The Lightning were very much expected to be there after winning in 2020 as well. Montreal, not so much. The Habs were a surprise team in the Cup, widely due to the Pandemic.

The Canadiens played in the North Division comprised of all the Canadian NHL teams. Montreal defeated Toronto in the first round after being down 3-1. The Habs then swept the Winnipeg Jets before upsetting the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the Conference Finals. The Canadiens scored a total of eight goals in five games against the Lightning.

