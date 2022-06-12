Which team won the Stanley Cup in the 2021 NHL season?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will get going next week with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Colorado Avalanche. The Stanley Cup is regarded as the toughest championship trophy to win, a grind for any team through the regular season and the playoffs. Let’s go over who won the Cup in 2021.

Stanley Cup winner 2021

This is the third straight time the Lightning are in the Stanley Cup Final after winning in 2021. Tampa Bay ran through the East playoffs, defeating the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders to reach the Cup Final again. The Lightning ended up facing the Montreal Canadiens in the Final due to the division being realigned due to the Pandemic. The Habs are now in the Atlantic Division with the Bolts.

Tampa Bay defeated Montreal in five games in last year’s Cup Final. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had a shutout in each of the series-clinching wins throughout the 2021 postseason. As a result, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for NHL playoff MVP.