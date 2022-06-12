Which team has most Stanley Cup Final appearances in NHL history?

The Stanley Cup Final will get underway on Wednesday, June 15, with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Colorado Avalanche in the final round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bolts are making their third straight appearance while the Avalanche haven’t been to the Cup Final since 2001, the last time they won it all.

The Stanley Cup has a storied history going back to 1927, the first year of the Stanley Cup era in the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens have the most appearances in the Cup Final at 35, and they’ve won the most championships with 24. Below you can see the complete list of Stanley Cup Final appearances for each team who has made it that far.

Most Stanley Cup Final appearances