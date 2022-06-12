 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which team has most Stanley Cup Final appearances in NHL history?

We go over which NHL franchises have the most appearances in the Stanley Cup Final all-time.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
The Stanley Cup Final will get underway on Wednesday, June 15, with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Colorado Avalanche in the final round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bolts are making their third straight appearance while the Avalanche haven’t been to the Cup Final since 2001, the last time they won it all.

The Stanley Cup has a storied history going back to 1927, the first year of the Stanley Cup era in the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens have the most appearances in the Cup Final at 35, and they’ve won the most championships with 24. Below you can see the complete list of Stanley Cup Final appearances for each team who has made it that far.

Most Stanley Cup Final appearances

Stanley Cup Final appearances all-time list

Appearances Team
35 Montreal Canadiens
24 Detroit Red Wings
21 Toronto Maple Leafs
20 Boston Bruins
13 Chicago Blackhawks
11 New York Rangers
8 Philadelphia Flyers
7 Edmonton Oilers
6 Pittsburgh Penguins
5 New York Islanders
5 New Jersey Devils
5 Dallas Stars
5 Tampa Bay Lightning
4 St. Louis Blues
3 Colorado Avalanche
3 Los Angeles Kings
3 Calgary Flames
3 Vancouver Canucks
2 Carolina Hurricanes
2 Anaheim Ducks
2 Washington Capitals
2 Buffalo Sabres
1 Florida Panthers
1 Ottawa Senators
1 San Jose Sharks
1 Nashville Predators
1 Vegas Golden Knights

