Australia v. Peru: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for World Cup qualifier

There are only four teams left in the hunt for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and there are just two spots up for grabs. Both Australia and Peru are chasing down one of those spots as they meet up in their final intercontinental playoff matchup to see who lands in one of those group stage spots.

The two sides will square off on Monday, June 13 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET. Peru come in as the favorites, installed at -125 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Australia is at +360 to win. The match will be broadcast on FS1 in the United States, with Spanish language broadcasts on Telemundo and Universo. You can also find streaming options on fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Australia vs. Peru, AFC/CONMEBOL World Cup playoff

Date: Monday, June 13

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV

Odds: Australia +360, Draw +235, Peru -125

Pick to win: Australia

The last time these two teams met was in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. Peru notched a 2-0 win over Australia on Matchday 3, but both teams ended up going home after that game as Peru finished third and Australia finished fourth in Group C. The Aussies will certainly be looking for some type of revenge, but a return to the World Cup is a must for both sides, so it’s set to be a hard fought battle.

The Peruvians have been in great form lately, winning four of their last six while only losing once. They’re coming off a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly in Spain last week, with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the game’s lone goal.

Australia comes into this match on the back of a huge 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates in their last qualifier, which brought them to this final match against Peru. Jackson Irvine got the 1-0 lead for the Socceroos early in the second half, only to have Caio Canedo find an equalizer four minutes later for UAE. It was Ajdin Hrustic who found the game winner in the 84th minute, putting the Aussies just one win away from a return to the World Cup.

I’m giving the edge to Australia in this one. They’re coming off that big win over UAE that took place in the same stadium that they’ll face off against Peru in. The Peruvians are coming in off a friendly on June 5, and their last match before that came at the end of March in a qualifier against Paraguay. The Aussies have everything to prove, and while they may be the underdogs, anything can happen in a one-off match with stakes at an all-time high.

